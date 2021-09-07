Search for shooter after man is killed in Columbia, police say

A man was killed in a shooting over the holiday weekend and a search is underway for the gunman, the Columbia Police Department said.

At about 11 p.m. Sunday, police reported a shooting at a home in the 4100 block of McQueen Street in North Columbia. That’s near the Broad River, and about 1.5 miles from the intersection of Main Street and U.S. 176/River Drive.

Responding officers said they found a man suffering life-threatening injuries who later died.

The Richland County Coroner’s Office is expected to publicly identify the man after notifying his family.

No other injuries were reported.

There is no word on a shooter, or shooters, or a motive for the gunfire.

No arrests have been reported by police, who are investigating the shooting. Police did not say if the shooting is considered an isolated incident, or if it should be considered an ongoing threat to the community.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 888-CRIME-SC or submit an online tip.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

