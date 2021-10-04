Crime & Courts

Columbia police search for man they say sexually assaulted woman and stole her car

Yellow police tape
Yellow police tape Dreamstime via TNS

Columbia police are looking for a man accused of breaking into a woman’s home and sexually assaulting her.

Police say John Forrest Washington Jr, 28, forced his way into a 21-year-old woman’s home on Pelham Drive on Friday, where he made “threats while armed with a sharp object,” according to a press release. He then assaulted the woman before stealing her black 2015 Nissan Altima.

The woman suffered a cut to her hand during the attack, which police say was not life threatening after she was treated at a local hospital.

Washington is wanted on charges of first degree burglary, kidnapping, first degree assault and battery, first degree criminal sexual conduct and grand larceny of a motor vehicle. Police say he should be considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information about the crime is asked to contact Midlands Crimestoppers at 888-CRIME-SC (274-6372) or at MidlandsCrimestoppers.com.

News alerts in your inbox

Sign up for email alerts and be the first to know when news breaks.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Profile Image of Bristow Marchant
Bristow Marchant
Bristow Marchant covers local government, schools and community in Lexington County for The State. He graduated from the College of Charleston in 2007. He has more than 10 years of experience covering South Carolina at the Clinton Chronicle, Sumter Item and Rock Hill Herald. He joined The State in 2016. Bristow won the S.C. Press Association’s 2015 award for Best Series, and was part of The State’s award-winning 2016 election coverage. Support my work with a digital subscription
  Comments  
$2 for 2 months
#ReadLocal

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service