2 Lower Richland schools placed on lockdown for law enforcement activity. What to know

Two schools in Lower Richland County were placed in a modified lockdown Monday morning because of law enforcement activity in the area.

Hopkins Elementary School and Hopkins Middle School were both put on lockdown around 8:45 a.m. when the Richland 1 school district was alerted that sheriff’s deputies were searching for a suspect in the area.

The schools were in no immediate danger, and the lockdowns were lifted approximately 40 minutes later, said district spokeswoman Karen York.

The Richland County Sheriff’s Department said deputies were attempting to stop a car that had been reported stolen when the driver pulled over and fled on foot near Hopkins Middle School. The driver was taken into custody a short time later, and the schools were alerted as a precaution.

During a modified lockdown, students and staff can still move around inside buildings, but no one is allowed to enter.

This story was originally published October 4, 2021 10:40 AM.

