After food, housing and financial aid, how much do SC colleges really cost?

Going to college is like buying a car. Very few people actually pay the sticker price.

After tuition, students have to pay for housing, food and books. But all of those costs can be offset with financial aid. After all the numbers are added up, the actual cost of attending school can be much different than it looked at first.

College officials often encourage students to look at the “net price” rather then tuition alone, as tuition doesn’t tell the whole story. The difference is especially pronounced at private colleges, where tuition can be double that of other 4-year schools, but students end up with a comparable rate.

For example, Furman University charged $47,164 in annual tuition in 2016. But because of financial aid, the average, middle-class student paid $23,940 in total costs for an education that year, according to data from The National Center for Education Statistics.

“Yes, Furman is expensive, but we give out a lot of financial aid,” said Mike Hendricks, the vice president of enrollment management at Furman.

At public colleges, however, the net cost tends to be more than tuition, data show. In 2016, in-state tuition at the University of South Carolina was $11,856, but the net cost for in-state middle-class students was $19,581, data show.

Furman awards all needy students aid, Hendricks said. Public schools, by comparison, get the bulk of their scholarship money from the lottery, 93 percent of which is awarded with no regard for need, according to a July report from the Legislative Audit Council.

Technical colleges, even those that have increased in net price over the last three years, are still the cheapest way to get a degree in SC. Net cost at S.C. technical colleges can be double the tuition cost, but because tuition is so low compared to four-year schools, it’s still a bargain, data show.

While Winthrop University charged highest tuition among public colleges in the state, middle-class students paid the most at South Carolina State University. At S.C. State — a public, four-year school in Orangeburg where two-thirds of students receive Pell grants (federal awards for need-based students) — middle-class students paid an average of $27,016 in total costs to attend the historically black university, data show.

The database below allows you to search the total cost of attending college in the 2013-2014, 2014-2015 and 2015-2016 academic years. It also displays tuition. The net cost of each school is for in-state students who received federal aid and whose families made between $48,001 and $75,000.