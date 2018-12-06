Virginia College closes, shuttering Columbia branch

Virginia College has closed campuses throughout the country, forcing it’s Columbia location off Two-Notch Road to close as well.
Education Corp. of America, a for-profit company that also owns Brightwood Career Institute, Brightwood College, Ecotech Institute and Golf Academy of America, closed the school after an accreditation agency was poised to revoke the company’s accreditation, the Associated Press reported.
“Virginia College, Columbia has been placed on institutional show cause by its accreditor, the Accrediting Council for Independent Colleges and Schools (“ACICS”), because of the final adverse action taken by another recognized accrediting agency,” the college wrote on its website.
Roughly 1,000 students throughout the state attend Virginia College or one of its sister schools, according to the S.C. Commission on Higher Education.
