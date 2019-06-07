Benedict College launches its first graduate program in the school’s 149-year history

How a Historically Black College changed Benedict’s new president’s life For Benedict College's new president, Roslyn Artis, her first experience with a Historically Black College left a lasting memory Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK For Benedict College's new president, Roslyn Artis, her first experience with a Historically Black College left a lasting memory

Benedict College has launched the first graduate program in the school’s 149-year history, the school announced Friday.

The Masters of Business Administration, often abbreviated MBA, program will open to its first group of students on July 1, the school said in a news release.

“The MBA has been one of the most sought-after degrees,” said Janeen Witty, Benedict’s vice president for academic affairs.

The program will be housed at the Tyrone Adam Burroughs School of Business and Entrepreneurship, and students can take classes both in-person and online, according to the release. It will feature three concentrations: general business, management and supply chain management, the school’s website says.

Students will be able to complete the program, first envisioned when Benedict’s leaders were making their 2012-2017 strategic plan, in 18 months, Witty said.

Students have already begun signing up for the program, Benedict spokeswoman Kymm Hunter said.

Officials at the historically black Columbia school are seeking accreditation for the program, which is something Witty said the school cannot receive before the program opens. The private, Baptist school has an enrollment of more than 2,100 students, according to its website.

For the first year, the only people eligible for the program will be those with an undergraduate business degree, Witty said. Next year, the school hopes to open the program to those with a variety of undergraduate degrees, Witty said.