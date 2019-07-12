USC reschedules possible Caslen presidency vote for next Friday

‘I want to give back’ USC presidential finalist meets with the community Robert Caslen, Jr. addresses faculty, students and alumni during a forum inside Ernest F. Hollings Library at UofSC Tuesday April 23, 2019, in Columbia, SC. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Robert Caslen, Jr. addresses faculty, students and alumni during a forum inside Ernest F. Hollings Library at UofSC Tuesday April 23, 2019, in Columbia, SC.

The University of South Carolina could choose its next president as early as next Friday, a school official said.

As of Friday afternoon, a board of trustees meeting was officially scheduled for 10 a.m. July 19 at the Pastides Alumni Center on Senate Street, USC spokesman Jeff Stensland said.

The board’s agenda isn’t yet complete, so the school hasn’t officially said whether trustees will vote on the potential presidency of former U.S. Military Academy Superintendent Robert Caslen. Earlier this week, Gov. McMaster seemed to have successfully forced a vote on Caslen, whom is his favorite to lead USC. However, a board of trustee member successfully filed a motion to prevent the meeting from occurring Friday, July 12, because board members were not given a five days notice before the meeting, as is required by law.