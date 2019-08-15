These are all the gifts Midlands school boards accepted (and reported) in 5 years

School performance is an important consideration when parents are choosing where to live. Here are five stats about public schools in Richland, Lexington and Kershaw Counties.
Explore the gifts school board members and superintendents in the Midlands reported on their statements of economic interests since 2012. The elected officials are required by law to report any gift worth $25 or more to the South Carolina Ethics Commission.
Lexington 1, Lexington 2, Lexington 3, Lexington 4, Lexington-Richland 5, Richland 1 and Richland 2 filings are all included below.
