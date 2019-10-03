Graduation rates at Richland high schools are up. Here is how your school did.

SHARE COPY LINK

At nearly half of the 27 high schools in Richland and Lexington counties, graduation rates are up from last year, according to newly released data.

Graduation rates were up the most, 10 percent, at W.J. Keenan High, according to S.C. School Report Card data.

Graduation rates were down the most, 8 percent, at C.A. Johnson, which is Richland County’s most impoverished school, S.C. Department of Education show. There, 97 percent of students meet at least one indicator for poverty, such as homelessness, qualifying for free and reduced lunch and receiving Medicaid, homelessness, etc.

However, at the county’s second most impoverished school, Eau Claire, graduation rates were unchanged. The county’s third-most impoverished school is W.J. Keenan, where graduation rates increased by a larger percentage than any other school in the two-county area.

A decrease in graduation rate doesn’t necessarily mean school officials are failing. At Spring Hill High, graduation rates decreased 2 percent, but the overall graduation rate was roughly 94 percent, the second-highest in Richland and Lexington Counties, data show.

Richland 1 reached a historically high graduation rate, 82.2 percent, the district announced Tuesday. Richland 2’s graduation rate is 88.9 percent, which is up from last year, but below 2017 when the rate was 89.6, according to a previous article from The State.

How Richland schools did

W.J. Keenan High

2019 graduation rate: 77.8

2018 graduation rate: 70.7

Percent change: +10

Lower Richland High

2019 graduation rate: 81.3

2018 graduation rate: 75.8

Percent change: +8

A.C. Flora High

2019 graduation rate: 92.3

2018 graduation rate: 85.9

Percent change: +7

Columbia High

2019 graduation rate: 77.1

2018 graduation rate: 71.9

Percent change: +7

Spring Valley High

2019 graduation rate: 91.2

2018 graduation rate: 86.3

Percent change: +6

Richland Northeast High

2019 graduation rate: 81.9

2018 graduation rate: 80.0

Percent change: +2

Westwood High

2019 graduation rate: 86.8

2018 graduation rate: 85.6

Percent change: +1

Blythewood High

2019 graduation rate: 93.8

2018 graduation rate: 94.0

Percent change: less than .5 percent.

Eau Claire High

2019 graduation rate: 74.0

2018 graduation rate: 74.3

Percent change: less than .5 percent

Ridge View High

2019 graduation rate: 87.1

2018 graduation rate: 87.7

Percent change: -1

Dreher High

2019 graduation rate: 86.8

2018 graduation rate: 87.4

Percent change: -1

Richland 2 Charter High

2019 graduation rate: 29.8

2018 graduation rate: 31.1

Percent change: -4

Richland 1 Charter Middle College

2019 graduation rate: 92.1

2018 graduation rate: 96.8

Percent change: -5

C.A. Johnson

2019 graduation rate: 62.6

2018 graduation rate: 68.4

Percent change: -8

How Lexington schools did

Swansea High

2019 graduation rate: 79.9

2018 graduation rate: 75.8

Percent change: +5

River Bluff High

2019 graduation rate: 94.4

2018 graduation rate: 92.5

Percent change: +2

Chapin High

2019 graduation rate: 93.6

2018 graduation rate: 92.5

Percent change: +1

Batesburg-Leesville High

2019 graduation rate: 83.6

2018 graduation rate: 83

Percent change: +1

Pelion High

2019 graduation rate: 83.9

2018 graduation rate: 83.4

Percent change: +1

White Knoll High

2019 graduation rate: 86.6

2018 graduation rate: 86.4

Percent change: less than .5 percent

Airport High

2019 graduation rate: 76.8

2018 graduation rate: 77.5

Percent change: -1

Lexington High

2019 graduation rate: 90.9

2018 graduation rate: 92.1

Percent change: -1

Spring Hill High

2019 graduation rate: 93.9

2018 graduation rate: 95.8

Percent change: -2

Irmo High

2019 graduation rate: 84.7

2018 graduation rate: 87

Percent change: -3

Gilbert High

2019 graduation rate: 86.8

2018 graduation rate: 89.4

Percent change: -3

Brookland-Cayce High

2019 graduation rate: 75.5

2018 graduation rate: 77.9

Percent change: -3

Dutch Fork High

2019 graduation rate: 84.2

2018 graduation rate: 89.2

Percent change: -6