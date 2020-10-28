USC basketball legend faces board of trustee challenge from former member

One of the newest board of trustees members at the University of South Carolina could also be one of the first to leave.

Alex English, whom S.C. Gov. Henry McMaster appointed to the board in June, will be facing a challenge from Robert F. Dozier, Jr., who previously served on USC’s board of trustees while president of USC’s Alumni Association. Also running for the position is Kevin M. Hunter or Irmo.

English took over in an interim role because Former USC Board of Trustee member William Hubbard resigned earlier this year to become the dean of USC’s Law School.

English, who grew up in Columbia and graduated from Dreher High, was an eight-time NBA All-Star who was best known for his time with the Denver Nuggets. He led the NBA in scoring during the ‘80s and racked up 25,613 points in his professional career, according to a previous article from The State.

Dozier is a successful banker, having been an executive at Federal Home Loan Bank of Atlanta and now at First Reliance Bank. He has also served on boards for Midlands Technical College, Richland 2 school district and the Columbia Chamber, according to his LinkedIn account.

Today’s top headlines Sign up for the PM Newsletter and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

USC’s board of trustees members are interviewed by a bicameral State House committee and, if approved out of committee, elected by the S.C. General Assembly.

The winner of the election will serve out the remainder of Hubbard’s term, which ends June 30, 2020.