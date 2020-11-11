The State in Columbia SC Logo
Gas line break forces evacuation of Irmo Middle school

Irmo Middle School and CrossRoads Intermediate have been evacuated because of a gas line break, officials said.

First responders such as Dominion Energy and the Irmo Fire Department are on the scene and there is no ongoing threat to nearby buildings, said Irmo Fire District Capt. Nate Mansfield.

Since students in Lexington-Richland 5 learn remotely on Wednesdays, no students were in the building, but some staff members were, said district spokeswoman Katrina Goggins.

The evacuation is unlikely to cause any changes to start times or school schedules when students return Thursday, Goggins said.

Irmo Middle has roughly 1,100 students, according the the S.C. Department of Education.

This is considered an “ongoing incident,” Mansfield said.

