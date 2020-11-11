Boeing pledges $1.5M to renovate former historic Black hospital at Allen University

Boeing on Wednesday announced a $1.5 million commitment to the renovation of the former Good Samaritan-Waverly Hospital at Allen University, which is undergoing an $11 million upgrade.

The aerospace giant’s pledge brings to $6 million the total amount committed to the project, with more corporate support expected in the next 30 days, Allen University president Ernest McNealey said Wednesday.

Once renovated, the former historic African American hospital will house an Institute on Civility, Allen’s School of Education, its graduate theological seminary, the South Carolina African American Hall of Fame, a black-and-white photo gallery of past hospital employees and a permanent memorial to honor the nine victims of the 2015 mass shooting at “Mother” Emanuel AME Church in Charleston.

The Boeing Institute on Civility, as it will be called, is the centerpiece of the Waverly project.

It will offer college-level courses on subjects like the philosophy of language and conflict resolution, as well as similarly themed classes for working adults who are not enrolled in college, McNealey said.

Today’s top headlines Sign up for the PM Newsletter and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

“The Institute on Civility will become a powerful catalyst for helping to promote thoughtful, civil discourse,” Boeing president and CEO David Calhoun said in a statement. “Empowering students and the broader community to debate public issues with civility and respect is an important step on the journey to developing lasting societal solutions.”

The Waverly project is slightly behind its initial completion timeline, McNealey said, but university officials are anticipating it could be finished by the end of 2021.

Boeing’s relationship with Allen University dates back to at least 2015, when it provided $250,000 toward renovations of the historically black university’s Chappelle Auditorium, which was in the midst of a $3 million interior renovation.

The company donated an additional $100,000 to the 700-seat auditorium’s renovation the following February in memory of state Sen. Rev. Clementa Pinckney, who was killed eight months earlier in the mass shooting at Emanuel AME Church in Charleston.

In a cost-cutting move announced last month, the company said it would move all production of its 787 Dreamliner jet to its North Charleston plant by mid-2021.

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $1 a month for 3 months VIEW OFFER