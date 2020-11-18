The State in Columbia SC Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

Education

Richland 1 will continue with hybrid classes, despite rumor stating otherwise

Richland 1 school district will remain in hybrid format classes for at least another month, Superintendent Craig Witherspoon said in an email to parents.

The email follows a rumor that surfaced on social media earlier this week that the district would revert to online-only classes as the holidays approach. Witherspoon debunked that, saying the district would remain in hybrid classes until at least Dec. 18.

It’s unclear what the district would do after that.

Richland 1’s approach differs slightly from that of nearby school districts of similar size. Richland 2 and Lexington 1 will both use online-only classes on the Monday and Tuesday before Thanksgiving break.

Lucas Daprile
Lucas Daprile has been covering the University of South Carolina and higher education since March 2018. Before working for The State, he graduated from Ohio University and worked as an investigative reporter at TCPalm in Stuart, FL. Lucas received several awards from the S.C. Press Association, including for education beat reporting, series of articles and enterprise reporting. Support my work with a digital subscription
  Comments  
All-access digital subscription
#ReadLocal

Connect to local news for just $1 a month for 3 months

VIEW OFFER
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service