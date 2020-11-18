Richland 1 will continue with hybrid classes, despite rumor stating otherwise

Richland 1 school district will remain in hybrid format classes for at least another month, Superintendent Craig Witherspoon said in an email to parents.

The email follows a rumor that surfaced on social media earlier this week that the district would revert to online-only classes as the holidays approach. Witherspoon debunked that, saying the district would remain in hybrid classes until at least Dec. 18.

It’s unclear what the district would do after that.

Richland 1’s approach differs slightly from that of nearby school districts of similar size. Richland 2 and Lexington 1 will both use online-only classes on the Monday and Tuesday before Thanksgiving break.