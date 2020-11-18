Education
Lexington School District 1 buys 46 acres on Two Notch Road for transportation complex
Lexington County School District 1 recently bought 46 acres of land off of Two Notch Road to build a bus and transportation complex, according to a release from Southern Visions Real Estate.
Rhett Kelly with Southern Visions represented a private seller who sold the land for $1.5 million.
The new bus complex will be right off of I-20 exit 51 in Lexington near Encore Boat Builders.
“It’s really a central location for the school district. It makes a lot of sense,” said Kelly.
Lexington 1 covers Lexington, Pelion and Gilbert and is the largest school district in the county.
In 2018, Lexington 1 passed a five year building plan to spend $365 million on district schools and facilities. According to the Lexington 1 website, the school district is in the design phase of the transportation complex.
Other projects include a new elementary school in the River Bluff attendance area, a new elementary school in the White Knoll attendance area, new Lexington and Pelion middle schools, and a maintenance facility.
Comments