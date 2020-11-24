Major water main break forces high school in Midlands to dismiss students early

Students are being dismissed early at a high school where there was a major water main break. Street View image from October 2020. © 2020 Google

Students are being dismissed early Tuesday following a major water main break at Camden High School.

All students will need to leave the high school by 10:30 a.m., the Kershaw County School District said on Twitter. The high school is near the intersection of U.S. 601 and Broad Street.

Dismissal began at 9 a.m. for students with their own vehicles and bus riders, while parent pickup followed at 9:15 a.m., according to the tweet.

Students who are not picked up by 10 a.m. will be relocated to the school’s auditorium, the school district said.

In spite of the early dismissal, this will not be a day off for students. It has switched to an eLearning Day, according to the school district, which said assignments will be posted by noon.

Today’s top headlines Sign up for the PM Newsletter and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

“We appreciate the cooperation of all with this change in plans,” the school district tweeted.

Information on the cause and size of the water main break, where it is located, and any damage it has caused was not made available.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

BEHIND OUR REPORTING This is a breaking news story In a breaking news situation, facts can be unclear and the situation may still be developing. The State is trying to get important information to the public as quickly and accurately as possible. This story will be updated as more information becomes available, and some information in this story may change as the facts become clearer. Refresh this page later for more updated information.

BLACK FRIDAY SALE Get unlimited digital access for only $20 for 1 year CLAIM OFFER