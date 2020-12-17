As more students head back to in-person class, SC district stressed by staff shortage

Schools in one Midlands school district are preparing to welcome more students back for face-to-face classes, even as schools struggle with staff shortages brought on by the pandemic.

Lexington 1 expects to see a big increase in the number of students moving from its online learning program back into the classroom for the spring semester early next year.

“This unprecedented movement drastically impacts our staffing, scheduling, transportation and more,” Superintendent Greg Little said in a message to parents on Wednesday.

Some students in elementary or middle school may see a new teacher in the spring as schools seek to redesign their schedules midway through the year, Little warned, although the most likely to see changes will be students in the Online Learning Academy or those transitioning back to face-to-face instruction.

Middle and high school students will get their second semester assignments later this week.

The shift comes as the district is working to fill vacancies in some teaching positions. Mike Stacey, the district’s human resources chief, told the school board on Tuesday his office has worked to fill 27 open positions so far in the fall semester. Some staff have been moved to cover classes, and other courses have been combined or dropped.

There are currently eight openings for the spring semester, four of which have come open in the past month.

“I don’t remember in years past this many coming up at the end of the year,” Stacey said. “But people are tired.”

At the same time, district administrators say they expect to see a 10% increase in the number of elementary school students in face-to-face instruction, a 12% increase in middle schools and a 7% increase in high school students.

Overall, 1,035 new students will join face-to-face classes in elementary schools, 748 will join middle school classes, and 526 will join at the high school level.

“We don’t have the number of FTE (full-time employees) or sections available in school right now to navigate that many coming in,” said Natalie Osborne Smith, the district’s professional learning coordinator. “We have to be more flexible than ever before.”

Special education teacher Lauren Pellington told the board Tuesday her colleagues are feeling the brunt of the coronavirus cases and quarantines in the school system.

“Teachers are saying they’re scared,” Pellington said. “Their mental health is taking a toll. They’re tired of being harassed by parents who just see it as a need to come in... We’re not trying to just completely close down the school district. We want to be with our kids. I need to be with my kids. My kids cannot learn virtually.”

On Tuesday, the Lexington 1 school board approved hires to fill two certified positions in the district, as well as up to two weeks of sick leave for employees who are exposed to COVID-19 at work.

Currently, students at Lexington 1’s five high schools are scheduled to return to campus four days a week when the second semester begins Jan. 19. Currently, high school students alternate on class two days a week, and take online courses the other three days. Students in lower grades already go to class four days a week, and one day taking online courses.