‘The teacher crisis’: SC vacancies jumped 26% as COVID worsened, study finds

The coronavirus pandemic appears to be exacerbating South Carolina’s teacher shortage, according to a new report that found teacher vacancies were up 26% compared to last year.

South Carolina districts reported 699 teaching and service position vacancies as of early this school year compared to 555 at the beginning of last school year, according to the Center for Educator Recruitment, Retention and Advancement’s annual educator supply and demand report.

Education officials have long suspected the pandemic would worsen South Carolina’s teacher shortage, but CERRA’s report offers hard data to support those beliefs.

In fact, the teacher recruitment organization said its findings may not even fully capture the impact COVID-19 has had on school districts because it doesn’t account for teachers who left their job after the surveys were submitted. It also fails to reflect the many teachers who have continued working only because they already had signed contracts for the 2020-21 school year before the pandemic’s full impact was known.

In response to the report, made public late Thursday, the state Department of Education released a statement calling on state and local leaders to take action to address South Carolina’s struggles to recruit and retain quality teachers.

“The pandemic has intensified the teacher crisis in our state as evidenced by the report released today,” state Superintendent of Education Molly Spearman said in the statement. “Now is the time for state and local leaders to come together for current and future educators by supporting financial incentives, policies, and programs that will help ensure we have a strong, high quality teacher workforce serving our students for years to come.”

Spearman’s statement advocated for the retroactive funding of teacher step increases — pay bumps tied to years of service put on hold by the pandemic — a minimum 2% salary increase for all teachers next school year and a number of other actions intended to enhance teacher recruitment and retention.

The state Department of Education made the same monetary asks in a recent budget request, which would set aside nearly $52 million for the pay raises and another $50 million to reinstate annual step increases.

The average South Carolina public school teacher would earn about $2,200 more per year if the 2% raise and step increases were included in the next year’s education budget, Education spokesman Ryan Brown said.

Other highlights of CERRA’s report include that teacher departures are down about 10% compared to last year, but that early career resignations are up. Of state teachers who resigned since last school year, 42% had five or fewer years of teaching experience in South Carolina and 16% had a year or less, the survey found.

Among first-year teachers hired for the 2019-20 school year, 36% did not return to a teaching or service position in the same district this fall, a 28% increase from last year.

CERRA has been conducting its annual educator supply and demand survey since 2001. Nearly every public school district in the state responded to this year’s survey, with the exception of one of the state’s 79 traditional public school districts and one of its eight independent career and technology education centers.