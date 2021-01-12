Richland 1 will use E-learning for the rest of January because of COVID-19

Richland 1 school district will use virtual-only learning for all students until the end of January because of coronavirus, Superintendent Craig Witherspoon said in a Tuesday message to parents.

The district extended virtual learning because it keeps students’ learning methods (online versus virtual) consistent and gives the district a chance to “assess vaccination protocols for teachers and other staff,” Witherspoon said in the message.

“We do not want to create a situation in which a series of schools may open only to have to close due to staffing concerns due to COVID-19 positivity rates, isolation and quarantine protocols,” Witherspoon said.

As of Sunday, the most recent day available, no school in Richland 1 had seen more than five COVID-19 cases in the last 30 days, according to the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control. Statewide, however, case numbers continue to increase with Sunday having a 28.6% positivity rate, according to a previous article from The State.

Witherspoon did not say when students will return to the hybrid mix of online and in-person classes.