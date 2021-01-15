USC returns to good standing with accreditor SACS following 2019 presidential search

The University of South Carolina is no longer under special scrutiny from its accrediting body, the school announced Friday.

The scrutiny resulted from the controversial 2019 presidential election search that named Robert Caslen as the head of the school. During the search process, S.C. Gov. Henry McMaster called university board members and pressured them to vote for Caslen. The accrediting body, the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools (SACS), forbids “undue political influence” in university matters.

SACS spokeswoman Janea Johnson confirmed Friday that USC is no longer under special scrutiny from the accrediting body.

In a statement, Caslen thanked SACS for its review of the school and said, “Our university leadership has demonstrated a clear commitment to sound governance and continual improvement. Working together, we will continue to deliver on our critical mission as the state’s flagship university.”

After USC’s board drew official scrutiny from SACS, the university hired a consultant to review its board practices including adopting specific policies for minimizing political influence, having a specific committee for improving board governance and making new board members take an oath of office.