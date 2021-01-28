Education

Face-to-face classes for Richland 1 students to resume next week

Richland 1 school district in Columbia, SC will resume some in-person classes starting Monday, the district announced.

Next week, all students will return to two days per week of classes. Cohort A will return to classes on Monday and Tuesday while Cohort B return to classes on Wednesday and Thursday. Friday will remain a “flex day,” according to an email sent from the district.

By Feb. 16, elementary students and middle/high school students will resume working on different schedule. Elementary school students will be transitioning to four days per week of in-person learning and a Wednesday flex day. Middle and high school students will return to two days per week of in-person classes and a “flex day,” the release said.

Richland 1 had originally planned to return to some in-person classes earlier this month, but officials extended online-only classes because coronavirus cases had been increasing.

The decision follows a U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention study that found the risk of returning to in-person classes was a relatively low risk. The study put renewed pressure on districts — which had already been facing calls from parents — to resume in-person classes.

Parents weren’t the only ones pressuring schools to resume in-person classes. S.C. Gov. Henry McMaster had been calling for schools to resume in-person classes since summer 2020, according to a previous article from The State.

Lucas Daprile
Lucas Daprile has been covering the University of South Carolina and higher education since March 2018. Before working for The State, he graduated from Ohio University and worked as an investigative reporter at TCPalm in Stuart, FL. Lucas received several awards from the S.C. Press Association, including for education beat reporting, series of articles and enterprise reporting. Support my work with a digital subscription
  Comments  
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service