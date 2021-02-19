USC closes Chinese-government run program accused of spreading propaganda

The Horseshoe - the site of the university’s original campus, which dates to 1805 - has a few ghost stories. tglantz@thestate.com

The University of South Carolina has ended a language and culture program on campus that was run by the Chinese government, the board of trustees voted Friday.

The Confucius Institute, which has been at USC since 2008, has been accused of functioning as a “propaganda” arm of the Chinese government and whitewashing Chinese history. Lawmakers, the FBI and education advocacy groups have objected to the group’s presence on American campuses.

Influential U.S. senators such as Marco Rubio, R-Florida, have criticized the institute and encouraged schools to close them. Some national security experts think Confucius Institutes function as hubs for Chinese spies, according to an article from NPR. After pressure from U.S. officials, many other colleges have already closed their Confucius Institutes.

S.C. Superintendent of Education Molly Spearman, who is an ex-officio member of the board of trustees, said she had discussed removing the Confucius Institute with top officials from USC and local school districts.

“We spoke with several district superintendents in the Midlands and there was no strong involvement at all,” Spearman said at the meeting.

In 2018, fewer than 100 USC students were enrolled in classes taught by a Confucius Institute professor.