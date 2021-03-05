Clemson University plans to resume in-person classes for fall semester 2021

Clemson University announced coronavirus test results for employees on Friday. For The State

Clemson University could be resuming in-person classes for fall semester 2021, according to a Friday letter from university President James Clements.

“While we’re not out of the woods yet, the prevalence of the virus remains well below 1% among the University community and with vaccine supplies ramping up, we are preparing for an in-person fall semester,” Clements said in the letter.

Clemson’s plan hinges on widespread distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine and low virus spread, the letter said. Should that not happen, Clemson could change course.

“We will continue to monitor the conditions around COVID-19 very carefully throughout the spring and summer, and we will not hesitate to alter course should the conditions dictate that we do so,” Clements said.

Students can begin registering for fall 2021 classes starting April 12.

Like may colleges and K-12 schools, Clemson had already been moving toward more in-person classes as more people receive a coronavirus vaccine.

Starting Monday, vaccination phase 1B will begin. That means educators, who have been deemed frontline workers, will be eligible for a vaccine, The State previously reported.