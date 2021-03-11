COVID concerns change graduation plans in this Midlands school district

Leigh Chapman, left, and Kathy Zick watch as their grandson, Cory Chapman walks across the stage at Airport High School. After the risk of the coronavirus cancelled classes and a formal graduation ceremony, students were presented their diploma jackets and were photographed with family in an empty stadium where social distancing could be adhered to. Footage of the event will be combined with speeches and musical selections and will be packaged for each student as a memento. 5/13/20 tglantz@thestate.com

High school seniors in Lexington-Richland 5 will hold their graduation ceremonies in different locations this year, after the school district announced a change of plans due to concerns about COVID-19.

Graduations planned for Colonial Life Arena will instead take place in school venues, the district announced on Thursday. The district cited uncertainty around what restrictions might be in place for an indoor venue like the college basketball arena when students graduate in June.

Instead, seniors will pick up their diplomas in outdoor ceremonies at the district’s three football stadiums.

“Moving these ceremonies back to school sites allows us to make definitive plans and move forward with preparations, rather than wait on changing restrictions for venues,” said Superintendent Christina Melton in a news release.

The revised graduation dates and locations, subject to weather conditions, are:

▪ Irmo High School seniors, 8 a.m. Friday, June 18, at Irmo High School Stadium

▪ Spring Hill High School seniors, 7 p.m. Friday, June 18, at Irmo High School Stadium

▪ Chapin High School seniors, 8 a.m. Saturday, June 19, at Chapin High School Stadium

▪ Dutch Fork High School seniors, 7 p.m. Saturday, June 19, at Dutch Fork High School Stadium.

Students will likely be able to welcome more guests at the stadiums while keeping within public health guidelines. The district said each graduating senior can have up to four guests at the ceremony, where social distancing requirements and mask-wearing will be enforced.

Current plans are similar to how Lexington-Richland 5 conducted its graduations last year, after the COVID-19 pandemic initially shut down in-person classes for the remainder of the 2019-20 school year.