USC has twice as many ranked graduate programs as Clemson, per US News & World Report
U.S News and World Report has released its 2022 rankings for best graduate programs in the country.
The state’s two largest schools, the University of South Carolina and Clemson University, found more spots on the list of best programs than the rest of the schools combined. Both Clemson and USC ranked relatively high in their specialized field.
USC held the No. 1 ranking for best international business school in the nation, a distinction it has had for over two decades, according to USC’s website.
Clemson University had four graduate engineering programs in the top 50, according to the rankings. USC had several ranked engineering programs — including a No. 25 ranking in nuclear engineering — but largely fell behind Clemson in that field.
Thanks largely to USC’s law school, USC’s graduate programs were ranked in twice as many categories as Clemson, according to the rankings.
USC moved up in several categories compared to last year. For example, USC’s English program increased by 12 places, from No. 85 to No. 73.
In other areas, USC was about the same. USC placed one rank higher in engineering, one rank lower in criminology, two places lower in part-time MBA and its law school retained the same ranking of No. 96.
Bob Jones University, S.C. State University, The Citadel, College of Charleston, USC Upstate, Francis Marion, Charleston School of Law, Medical University of South Carolina and Anderson University also had at least one graduate program ranked among the country’s best, according to the rankings.
The rankings are based on statistics such as admissions test scores, graduates’ starting salaries, employment rates and “reputation surveys sent to more than 23,000 academics and professionals,” according to the report’s methodology page.
The rankings also found that, of all colleges studied, USC sends the highest percent of graduates to practicing direct patient care in areas where there is a health care shortage. MUSC ranked No. 9 in this category.
Business - full-time MBA
No. 55 (tie) USC
No. 74 (tie) Clemson
110-143 (tie) College of Charleston
Business - part-time MBA
- No. 25 USC
- No. 85 Clemson
- No. 133 The Citadel
Business - international
- No. 1 USC
Criminology
- No. 23 (tie) USC
Economics
- No. 69 (tie) Clemson
- No. 87 (tie) USC
Education
- No. 76 (tie) Clemson
- No. 76 (tie) USC
- 211-271 (tie) Bob Jones University
- 211-271 (tie) S.C. State University
Education - curriculum and instruction
- No. 28 Clemson
Engineering
- No. 71 (tie) Clemson
- No. 101 (tie) USC
Engineering - biomedical
- No. 45 (tie) Clemson
- No. 89 (tie) USC
Engineering - chemical
- No. 60 (tie) Clemson
Engineering - civil
- No. 54 (tie) Clemson
- No. 84 (tie) USC
Engineering - computer
- No. 62 (tie) Clemson
- No. 97 (tie) USC
Engineering - electrical
- No. 66 (tie) Clemson
- No. 99 (tie) USC
Engineering - environment
- No. 38 (tie) Clemson
Engineering - industrial
- No. 29 (tie) Clemson
Engineering - material
- No. 50 (tie) Clemson
Engineering - mechanical
- No. 49 (tie) Clemson
- No. 83 (tie) University of South Carolina
Engineering - nuclear
- No. 25 (tie) USC
English
- No. 73 (tie) USC
History
- No. 81 (tie) USC
Law - full time
- No. 96 (tie) USC
- No. 147-193 (tie) Charleston School of Law
Law - business/corporate law
- No. 180 (tie) Charleston School of Law
Law - clinical training
- No. 50 (tie) USC
Law - constitutional
- No. 110 (tie) USC
- No. 176 (tie) Charleston School of Law
Law - contracts/commercial
- No. 87 (tie) USC
- No. 176 (tie) Charleston School of Law
Law - criminal
- No. 72 (tie) USC
- No. 181 (tie) Charleston School of Law
Law- environmental
- No. 44 (tie) USC
- No. 168 (tie) Charleston School of Law
Law - health care
- No. 71 (tie) USC
Law - intellectual property
- No. 121 (tie) USC
- No. 175 (tie) Charleston School of Law
Law - international
- No. 104 (tie) USC
- No. 168 (tie) Charleston School of Law
Law - legal writing
- No. 100 (tie) USC
- No. 172 (tie) Charleston School of Law
Law - tax
- No. 53 (tie) USC
- No. 170 (tie) Charleston School of Law
Law - trial advocacy
- No. 30 (tie) USC
- No. 162 (tie) Charleston School of Law
Library and information sciences
- No. 17 (tie) USC
Library and information sciences - services for children and youth
- No. 9 (tie) USC
Library and information sciences - school library media
- No. 7 USC
Medicine - research
- No. 90 USC
Medicine - primary care
- No. 76 (tie) USC
Nursing - Master’s program
- No. 146 (tie) USC Upstate
Nursing - DNP
No. 126-163 (tie) Anderson University
No. 126-163 (tie) Francis Marion University
Political Science
- No. 63 (tie) USC
Public Affairs
- No. 95 (tie) College of Charleston
No. 95 (tie) USC
Public Health
- No. 41 (tie) USC
