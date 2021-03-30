USC has twice as many ranked graduate programs as Clemson, per US News & World Report

online@thestate.com

U.S News and World Report has released its 2022 rankings for best graduate programs in the country.

The state’s two largest schools, the University of South Carolina and Clemson University, found more spots on the list of best programs than the rest of the schools combined. Both Clemson and USC ranked relatively high in their specialized field.

USC held the No. 1 ranking for best international business school in the nation, a distinction it has had for over two decades, according to USC’s website.

Clemson University had four graduate engineering programs in the top 50, according to the rankings. USC had several ranked engineering programs — including a No. 25 ranking in nuclear engineering — but largely fell behind Clemson in that field.

Thanks largely to USC’s law school, USC’s graduate programs were ranked in twice as many categories as Clemson, according to the rankings.

USC moved up in several categories compared to last year. For example, USC’s English program increased by 12 places, from No. 85 to No. 73.

In other areas, USC was about the same. USC placed one rank higher in engineering, one rank lower in criminology, two places lower in part-time MBA and its law school retained the same ranking of No. 96.

Bob Jones University, S.C. State University, The Citadel, College of Charleston, USC Upstate, Francis Marion, Charleston School of Law, Medical University of South Carolina and Anderson University also had at least one graduate program ranked among the country’s best, according to the rankings.

The rankings are based on statistics such as admissions test scores, graduates’ starting salaries, employment rates and “reputation surveys sent to more than 23,000 academics and professionals,” according to the report’s methodology page.

The rankings also found that, of all colleges studied, USC sends the highest percent of graduates to practicing direct patient care in areas where there is a health care shortage. MUSC ranked No. 9 in this category.

Business - full-time MBA

No. 55 (tie) USC

No. 74 (tie) Clemson

110-143 (tie) College of Charleston

Business - part-time MBA

No. 25 USC

No. 85 Clemson

No. 133 The Citadel

Business - international

No. 1 USC

Criminology

No. 23 (tie) USC

Economics

No. 69 (tie) Clemson

No. 87 (tie) USC

Education

No. 76 (tie) Clemson

No. 76 (tie) USC

211-271 (tie) Bob Jones University

211-271 (tie) S.C. State University

Education - curriculum and instruction

No. 28 Clemson

Engineering

No. 71 (tie) Clemson

No. 101 (tie) USC

Engineering - biomedical

No. 45 (tie) Clemson

No. 89 (tie) USC

Engineering - chemical

No. 60 (tie) Clemson

Engineering - civil

No. 54 (tie) Clemson

No. 84 (tie) USC

Engineering - computer

No. 62 (tie) Clemson

No. 97 (tie) USC

Engineering - electrical

No. 66 (tie) Clemson

No. 99 (tie) USC

Engineering - environment

No. 38 (tie) Clemson

Engineering - industrial

No. 29 (tie) Clemson

Engineering - material

No. 50 (tie) Clemson

Engineering - mechanical

No. 49 (tie) Clemson

No. 83 (tie) University of South Carolina

Engineering - nuclear

No. 25 (tie) USC

English

No. 73 (tie) USC

History

No. 81 (tie) USC

Law - full time

No. 96 (tie) USC

No. 147-193 (tie) Charleston School of Law

Law - business/corporate law

No. 180 (tie) Charleston School of Law

Law - clinical training

No. 50 (tie) USC

Law - constitutional

No. 110 (tie) USC

No. 176 (tie) Charleston School of Law

Law - contracts/commercial

No. 87 (tie) USC

No. 176 (tie) Charleston School of Law

Law - criminal

No. 72 (tie) USC

No. 181 (tie) Charleston School of Law

Law- environmental

No. 44 (tie) USC

No. 168 (tie) Charleston School of Law

Law - health care

No. 71 (tie) USC

Law - intellectual property

No. 121 (tie) USC

No. 175 (tie) Charleston School of Law

Law - international

No. 104 (tie) USC

No. 168 (tie) Charleston School of Law

Law - legal writing

No. 100 (tie) USC

No. 172 (tie) Charleston School of Law

Law - tax

No. 53 (tie) USC

No. 170 (tie) Charleston School of Law

Law - trial advocacy

No. 30 (tie) USC

No. 162 (tie) Charleston School of Law

Library and information sciences

No. 17 (tie) USC

Library and information sciences - services for children and youth

No. 9 (tie) USC

Library and information sciences - school library media

No. 7 USC

Medicine - research

No. 90 USC

Medicine - primary care

No. 76 (tie) USC

Nursing - Master’s program

No. 146 (tie) USC Upstate

Nursing - DNP

No. 126-163 (tie) Anderson University

No. 126-163 (tie) Francis Marion University

Political Science

No. 63 (tie) USC

Public Affairs

No. 95 (tie) College of Charleston

No. 95 (tie) USC

Public Health

No. 41 (tie) USC