Red Flag Warning issued due to very dangerous fire conditions across the Midlands

A Red Flag Warning has been issued for the Columbia area by the National Weather Service, as very dangerous fire conditions are expected Wednesday.

The warning is in effect from 2-8 p.m. and covers all of the Midlands, according to the National Weather Service.

The warning was issued because of the conditions that are conducive to spreading fires. They include gusty winds and low relative humidity, creating the potential for outdoor fires to escape easily and spread rapidly, the National Weather Service said.

The relative humidity is predicted to be below 30%, according to the forecast.

Winds are expected to be as powerful as 15-20 mph, with gusts ranging at 30 mph, the National Weather Service said.

The powerful winds have also prompted the National Weather Service to issue a Lake Wind Advisory in the Midlands, from noon Wednesday to 5 a.m. Thursday.

The South Carolina Forestry Commission is also calling for a Red Flag Fire Alert for all of the state on Wednesday and Thursday. That alert went into effect at 7 a.m. Wednesday.

Outdoor burning is discouraged during the warning, as is anything that could spark a fire, like flicking cigarette butts.

A Red Flag Fire Alert does not prohibit outdoor burning, provided that all other state and local regulations are followed, but the Forestry Commission strongly encourages residents to postpone any burning until the alert is lifted.

“With the National Weather Service predicting steady winds at 15-20 mph and relative humidity values as low as 25%, we really want to ask people to consider postponing their outdoor burning until the weekend when conditions improve,” Forestry Commission Fire Chief Darryl Jones said in a release. “Low relative humidity presents enough wildfire risk on its own, but when coupled with sustained winds for two consecutive days, the need for vigilance is very much heightened.”

The forecast shows temperatures will range from the upper 60s to the upper 70s Wednesday before plummeting to near freezing levels overnight.

The dry conditions are expected to persist until Saturday, when there is 100% chance of rain, according to the forecast. That includes the threat of heavy rain and strong-to-severe thunderstorms, according to the National Weather Service.

