Fort Jackson officials identify teenage soldier who died

Fort Jackson officials identified a soldier who died on Thursday.

Pvt. James Noel Zamora, an 18 year-old active duty basic combat training soldier from California, died after an incident on a rifle training range, Fort Jackson spokesperson L.A. Sully said.

The incident occurred around noon, but Fort Jackson officials have yet to release anymore details.

Military police are investigating the cause of death. Sully clarified that the death was not COVID-19 related.

Zamora was assigned to Company D, 3rd Battalion, 34th Infantry Regiment.

Following the death, the command conducted a 36-hour training stand down to attend to the needs of the soldiers and cadre and to evaluate all procedures, Sully said. Trainees at Fort Jackson also had the opportunity to call home and assure families of their safety.

“Our hearts are heavy for Pvt. Zamora’s family, the soldiers in his unit, and all the family members affected by the loss of James,” said Fort Jackson Commander Brig. Gen. Milford H. Beagle, Jr. “At this difficult time, we have chaplains, grief counselors, and other medical professionals providing comfort and assistance to those involved.”

This is the third death of a soldier at Fort Jackson in 2020.

Pvt. Angel Cortes was a 29-year-old National Guard soldier from Connecticut who died while “conducting a non-strenuous activity” in March following a medical emergency. It happened while Cortes was attending basic combat training, The State reported.

Pvt. Connor J. McGurran died Jan. 8, according to Fort Jackson. The 19-year-old Minnesota native, an Army National Guard soldier, was found unresponsive following a training exercise, The State reported.

Fort Jackson is the nation’s largest military basic training base with more than 50,000 recruits assigned there each year.