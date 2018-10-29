Winner, winner! $150,000 Powerball ticket purchased in Columbia area

Though no Columbia-area residents walked away with the Powerball jackpot, some players may still count themselves as winners.

A winning ticket worth $150,000 — which has yet to be claimed — was sold in Blythewood, according to the S.C. Education Lottery.

The odds of pocketing $150,000 by matching four white balls and the Powerball are 1 in 913,129, according to the statement.

FLASH SALE: Only $0.99 per month Save on your first 3 months of digital access. Hurry! This offer won't last long. SAVE NOW

The ticket was sold at the Sharpe Shoppe at 126 Community Road, according to the statement. The location is also home to an Exxon gas station.

The winning numbers for Saturday’s drawing were 8, 12, 13, 19 and 27 with a Powerball of 4.

More than 60,000 players in South Carolina may be carrying around winning tickets worth anywhere from $4 to $150,000, according to the lottery. Players have 180 days to claim their prizes.