World

Accused New Zealand mosque shooter names Dylann Roof in alleged manifesto

By David Travis Bland

March 15, 2019 12:46 PM

New Zealand mosque shootings kill 49, wound dozens

At least 49 people were killed in mass shootings at two mosques in New Zealand on March 15, 2019. One man was charged with murder. Two others were being held in custody.
By
Up Next
At least 49 people were killed in mass shootings at two mosques in New Zealand on March 15, 2019. One man was charged with murder. Two others were being held in custody.
By

One of the men claiming responsibility for a shooting at a New Zealand mosque named Charleston church shooter Dylann Roof in an alleged manifesto.

Roof was named among other white-supremacist extremist that inspired the accused killer.

The alleged New Zealand shooter is said to have wrote “I support many of those that take a stand against ethnic and cultural genocide.” He then cited Roof.

I have read the writings of Dylan Roof and many others,” he reportedly wrote in a 74-page document that was posted on social media.

The reported shooter proclaims himself to be a racist in the writing that’s been credited to him.

At least 49 people were killed in mass shootings at two mosques full of worshipers attending Friday prayers in an attack broadcast in horrifying, live video by an immigrant-hating white nationalist wielding at least two assault rifles and a shotgun, the Associated Press reported.

One man was arrested and charged with murder, and two other armed suspects were taken into custody while police tried to determine what role they played, the AP said.

Roof was convicted in the killing of nine black worshipers at Emanuel AME church in 2015.

After nine parishioners were shot to death June 17, 2015 at Emanuel AME Church in Charleston, suspected shooter Dylann Roof was arrested in North Carolina the next day. Since then, Roof has appeared in court several times, ranging from his initial

By

David Travis Bland

David Travis Bland won the South Carolina Press Association’s 2017 Judson Chapman Award for community journalism. As The State’s crime, police and public safety reporter, he strives to inform communities about crimes that affect them and give deeper insight into victims, the accused and law enforcement. He studied history with a focus on the American South at the University of South Carolina.

  Comments  