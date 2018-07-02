SCE&G files lawsuit to block 15 percent rate cut Legislature passed last week

South Carolina Electric & Gas Company has filed a federal lawsuit seeking to block S.C. regulators from following a newly passed law to temporarily slash its power customers' bills by 15 percent.
In the lawsuit, SCE&G seeks a declaration that the law is unconstitutional and asks the court to issue an injunction prohibiting the Public Service Commission, set to meet this afternoon, from implementing the new law.
"Bowing to extreme political pressure, the South Carolina General Assembly now wishes it had not enacted the (Base Load Review Act) and, through two new laws ... seeks to punish SCE&G by retroactively eliminating all rates increases since 2010 authorized under the BLRA," according to the suit. "If the Court does not grant immediate relief, SCE&G will suffer massive and irreparable harm, including millions of dollars in damages that cannot be recovered, a substantial loss of goodwill, and other permanent injuries."
The suit was filed Friday, a day after the newly passed law was enacted, but made publicly available Monday.
State lawmakers last week passed a law to cut temporarily SCE&G power's rates by 15 percent. The law required the seven-member commission to approve the rate cut within five days.
The typical SCE&G household pays about 18 percent of its power bill — or $27 a month — for the failed V.C. Summer nuclear expansion project, which SCE&G and state-owned Santee Cooper abandoned last summer after $9 billion was spent on the project.
SCE&G, a subsidiary of SCANA Corp., raised its rates nine times to bankroll the failed nuclear project, with its 700,000-plus customers having already paid $2 billion for the project in the form of higher power bills. Meanwhile, Santee Cooper's 2 million customers — those it services directly and indirectly — have paid more than $530 million in higher bills and face more rate hikes.
SCE&G's customers or shareholders, or both, could also have to pay billions of dollars more to pay off the project's remaining debt, depending on how the Public Service Commission rules in another hearing set for December.
In its lawsuit, SCE&G asserts the rate reduction and other aspects of the new law constitute an unlawful taking of private property and deny it due process of law.
If the temporary rate cut survives a court challenge, it would remain in effect until the December PSC ruling, saving customers some $260 million on their power bills.
SCE&G and Dominion Energy, Inc. have petitioned the PSC for approval to merge, which according to SCE&G "would provide significant benefits to SCE&G’s electric customers to offset previous and future costs related to the new nuclear project."
"This proposal includes the purchase of a power plant by SCE&G at no cost to its customers that would partly offset the loss of generating capacity projected from the new nuclear units," according to a press release. "SCE&G acquired a natural gas-fired power plant in May 2018 that replaces more than 40 percent of the projected generating capacity from the SCE&G portion of the new nuclear project. "
Virginia-based Dominion Energy, in its offer to buy SCE&G's parent company, SCANA, has proposed a $1,000-a-household refund to SCE&G electric customers and a permanent $10-a-month rate cut. Dominion has threatened to pull out of that deal if lawmakers meddle with SCE&G's rates, in part because it wants to charge SCE&G's customers another $3.8 billion for the failed project over the next 20 years.
"A permanent solution — with refunds and rate cuts — now will be delayed as the legal system sorts out these matters," a Dominion spokesman said. "We certainly hope this will occur as soon as possible for the sake of SCE&G customers."
Comments