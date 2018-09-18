Nikki Haley gushes about rock star in Joan Jett documentary

Nikki Haley took a break from her day job as U.S. ambassador to the United Nations to take part in a documentary about rock star Joan Jett, one of Haley’s personal heroes.

The film “Bad Reputation,” which debuts Sept. 28, takes a look at the rise of the ‘80s rock icon. The movie features interviews with Jett fans — including the former S.C. governor.

Haley long has been a fan of Jett’s. She told Marie Claire magazine back in 2011, “When I am going through the toughest times, I’ll blast her music.

“She was one of the first female rockers when female rockers weren’t accepted,” Haley said at the time. “When no one would sign her, she created her own label. And when she accomplished everything she walked away! I mean, how cool is that?”

In 2014, then-Gov. Haley even got a chance to sit down with Jett for lunch in New York at the Waldorf Astoria — the same hotel that, at the time, housed the residence of the U.S.. ambassador to the U.N. Jett heard the governor was a fan of hers and agreed to meet, Haley campaign spokesman Rob Godfrey told The State at the time.

Haley was so excited to be part of the documentary she tweeted a photo of herself being interviewed for “Bad Reputation” last year.

“Loved participating in a documentary about Joan Jett,” Haley wrote. “Her life and music have always been an inspiration to me. #JoanJett #QueenofRocknRoll”

