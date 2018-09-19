SC Gov. McMaster gets back on the campaign trail after Florence

SC Gov. Henry McMaster is getting back on the campaign trail after Hurricane Florence.

McMaster’s campaign announced Wednesday morning the governor would resume campaigning for the Nov. 6 election, little more than a week after he suspended his election bid as the storm moved in on the South Carolina coast.

“While leading Team South Carolina’s storm recovery effort remains Governor McMaster’s top priority, the campaign team will resume normal operations and the governor will resume a limited schedule of campaign activities,” said McMaster spokeswoman Caroline Anderegg in a statement.

McMaster’s Democratic opponent, Richland state Rep. James Smith, restarted his campaign on Tuesday, after he was called up for National Guard duty during the storm response.

The Columbia Republican’s campaign has not announced any new campaign activity, as the governor continues to oversee the emergency response to Florence this week.

McMaster has been busy overseeing the state’s preparations for Florence, and the flooding that’s swept the state since the storm hit. McMaster’s also made near-daily appearances on TV giving updates on Florence.

The storm disrupted the fall campaign before it could really start, as the candidates now have less than 50 days to get their message out to voters before polls open.