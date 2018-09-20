Former VP Joe Biden endorses SC congressional candidate

Former Vice President Joe Biden, who’s been stumping for Democrats running in mid-term elections across the nation, has endorsed a South Carolina political hopeful.
Democratic candidate for the Palmetto State’s 1st Congressional District Joe Cunningham tweeted Thursday that the former V.P. endorsed him.
“We all know how much the VP loves the Lowcountry and it’s a great honor to have him in our corner,” Cunningham tweeted Thursday afternoon, “Now let’s go win this thing!”
Cunningham attatched a tweet of himself and Biden from an event last year when the former Vice President was in Charleston.
In a statement sent out by Cunningham’s campaign, Biden issued his support for the Lowcountry candidate, especially when it comes to beaches, tourism and growth.
“As a former ocean engineer, Joe will preserve the pristine beaches that so many of us love and a tourism industry on which Lowcountry businesses rely,” Biden said in the statement. “Joe understands the need to strengthen the middle class so every family can have a shot at the American dream. He wants to invest in better roads and bridges that can sustain the Lowcountry’s historic growth.”
Biden also claimed that if elected, Cunningham would consider reaching across the isle in Washington, according to the statement.
“... (H)is commitment to put country over party is something Washington, D.C. desperately needs. Simply put, Joe Cunningham will be a fantastic congressman and I am proud to be in his corner,” Biden said, according to the statement.
Cunningham is facing off against Republican Katie Arrington in November. Arrington is also backed by an executive branch member, President Donald Trump.
Trump tweeted in support of Arrington during her primary against incumbent Mark Sanford.
“Mark Sanford has been very unhelpful to me in my campaign to MAGA. He is MIA and nothing but trouble. He is better off in Argentina. I fully endorse Katie Arrington for Congress in SC, a state I love. She is tough on crime and will continue our fight to lower taxes. VOTE Katie!” Trump tweeted in June.
