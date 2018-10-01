You have a week to register to vote in SC, unless this happens

The American Civil Liberties Union is asking the state of South Carolina to push back its deadline to register for the 2018 elections because of Hurricane Florence.

S.C. Attorney General Alan Wilson separately joined in that effort last week, asking a court to give South Carolinians an added 10 days to register.

But, as of now, would-be S.C. voters registering for the first time or who have moved since the last election only have until this coming weekend to get registered to vote in November.

In a letter to the state Election Commission, the ACLU asked election officials to give voters more time to register, citing pervasive flooding in some parts of the state, which has disrupted efforts to ensure South Carolinians can go to the polls on Nov. 6.





The letter, also endorsed by the S.C. Progressive Network and the Lawyers’ Committee for Civil Rights Under Law, notes the state and eight of its counties currently are under a federal disaster declaration.

“The unprecedented amount of rain the hurricane brought to the region .... is forcing communities down-river in South Carolina to evacuate or limit travel,” the ACLU said in a statement. “This disruption to normal activities can have significant impact on voter registration, and extending the deadline to allow everyone to register is not too much to ask.”

Meanwhile, Wilson filed a suit late Thursday against the State Election Commission, saying the registration deadline should be extended 10 days because some voter registration offices and many roads are still closed due to flooding in some parts of the state.

S.C. voters have a lot of decisions to make in a little more than a month, when they head to the polls for the 2018 midterm elections. Voters will elect the state’s governor, congressmen, all members of the S.C. House, and other statewide and local officials.





Unless the deadline gets pushed back, here is what you need to know to be sure you can vote.

When can you register?

The deadline to register is 30 days prior to the Nov. 6 election, which means if you plan to swing by your county registration office, plan to make it there by close of business on Friday.

Many county voter registration offices also will be open for Saturday hours for last-minute sign-ups, but check with your local office to be sure.

Other options can buy you a little more time.

You can submit an application to register online at scvotes.org or fax or email your application to your county elections office by midnight Sunday, Oct. 7. Mailed applications must be postmarked by Tuesday, Oct 9. The usual Monday deadline for mail applications has been extended because Monday is Columbus Day.

Where will you vote?

You can find your current polling place by checking your registration at SCVotes.org.

If you have moved since the last election day, you need to update your address so you’re voting in the right precinct and election districts.

Moving within a county means the local election office just needs to update your address. You can do that by completing the change of address form and mailing it in.

But if you have moved to a new county since the last time you voted, you have to ask for a new voter registration.

How early can you vote?

South Carolina doesn’t allow early voting. But if you can cite any one of several recognized excuses as to why you won’t be able to go to your polling place on Nov. 6, you can vote absentee in advance.

If you’re working, out of town or otherwise unable to physically go to the polls on Nov. 6, you can qualify for an absentee ballot.

As soon as voter registration is complete, local election offices will set up voting machines for in-person absentee voting, starting Monday, Oct. 8.

Or you can request an application from your county elections office by mail. Election officials will send you an absentee application as soon as the Nov. 6 ballots are printed — usually 30 to 45 days prior to the election, depending on the county.

What do I need to vote?

Once you’re registered, state law says you need one of these photo IDs to vote: a S.C. driver’s license, a photo ID issued by the state Department of Motor Vehicles, a photo voter registration card, a military ID or a U.S. passport

However, voters who can cite a “reasonable impediment” can vote without an ID.

Some examples the state cites of reasons not to have an ID are: a disability or illness, a work conflict, a lack of transportation, family responsibilities, a lack of a birth certificate or a religious objection to being photographed.