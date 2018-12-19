After long, secretive search, DHEC board names one of its own as new agency director

After more than a year searching — hiring a consultant and interviewing candidates this fall — a S.C. board choose one of its own Wednesday to lead the state’s largest regulatory agency.
Board members of the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control Wednesday selected fellow board member Richard “Rick” Toomey to lead the agency. The board set Toomey’s salary at $178,126 a year.
The agency had been without a permanent director for 17 months.
The appointment must be approved by Republican S.C. Gov. Henry McMaster and confirmed by the state Senate.
Digital Access for only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
“He can be a leader of leaders and (that) was evident in the interview process,” said DHEC board member Jim Creel, who made the motion to name Toomey as DHEC director.
A former hospital executive, Toomey was appointed to the board in June 2015 and his term expires June 30, 2019.
A Greenville native, Toomey was president and chief executive of Beaufort Memorial Hospital from November 2007 to September 2016, according to his biography on the DHEC website. He graduated from Duke University with a master’s degree in hospital administration. He has been a health-care consultant in Chicago and Tampa, Fla., and, previously, was president and chief executive of Nash Health Care Systems in Rocky Mount, N.C.
“Dr. Toomey’s years of leadership experience in the health-care industry, coupled with his in-depth familiarity with DHEC make him uniquely qualified to lead the department as it continues its current positive path forward,” board charmain Mark Elam said in a statement.
Elam said Toomey’s selection “was made after consideration of several highly qualified individuals,” according to an email sent to DHEC employees Wednesday morning following the board’s meeting.
Toomey was one of six finalists for the position, the names of which were released by the agency following the board’s decision.
Other finalists considered for the post, according to a DHEC spokesman, were: Michael E. Easterday of Nevada; Matthew M. Cobb of Virginia; and Jeff T. Borowy, Thomas F. Carrato and Stacy Taylor, all of South Carolina.
DHEC did not immediately provide any other information requested by The State about the finalists.
In total, more than 130 individuals applied for the post of DHEC director, and nine were interviewed, DHEC spokesman Tommy Crosby said.
Board members reopened their search for a successor to former DHEC director Catherine Heigel after interviewing several candidates earlier this fall.
Crosby said Toomey applied when the position was reposted and recused himself from the board’s selection process.
“He was not part of any of the review once his application was submitted,” Crosby said.
Toomey could not immediately be reached for comment Wednesday.
The board hired a Greenville search firm, Find Great People, and spent 13 months searching for someone to run the sprawling state agency. The company was to be paid 20 percent of the new director’s salary for the first year, in exchange for its help.
Crosby said the firm will be paid, but said he needed to verify the amount.
The new DHEC director faces the task of moving the agency forward after 17 months without a permanent chief.
Since Heigel’s departure in July 2017, the agency has been run by an interim director, veteran regulator David Wilson. Now, the agency must decide whether to aggressively push for tighter regulation of shaky dams, more public health nurses and an array of other issues that critics say need resolution.
With more than 3,000 employees, DHEC is one of South Carolina’s largest state agencies. Its mission is complex as it is both the state’s health department and environmental protection agency.
The department, among other things, oversees hospital expansions, provides public health services, issues birth certificates, considers environmental permits, studies water and air quality, and regulates garbage dumps.
Under Heigel, DHEC took a more aggressive tone than it had under past agency directors, seeking millions of extra dollars for programs that she said had been underfunded for too long.
DHEC’s choice of its next director follows a lengthy search process that started under a board appointed by then-Gov. Nikki Haley and a new board named by McMaster, when he took over for Haley.
The search under board chairman Elam, McMaster’s pick to head DHEC’s boardl, was secretive.
The agency never gave a list of finalists for the job before picking its next director, as it did when hiring Catherine Templeton, who was DHEC director before Heigel. The agency also blacked out a log sheet of visitors to the agency so The State could not see who interviewed for the job last September. Throughout the search, Elam never spoke directly to the media, issuing only statements through DHEC’s press office.
“We had no experience with this particular individual and, obviously, would like to work with cooperatively with him but are disappointed in the closed nature of the decision-making process,” said Bob Guild, conservation chairman of the S.C. chapter of the Sierra Club.
“A medical professional and health-care management experience is certainly one appropriate qualification (for the job). But we have no particular insight with this individual’s qualifications or experience with environmental protection,” Guild said. “That’s a limitation of a non-public, closed process.
South Carolina’s environment is under threat more today than it ever has been, Guild added, due to climate change, sea-level rise, more extreme weather events and loss of habitat due to development.
“The agency’s mission of environment protection is more important than it’s ever been, and we’re left to wonder what this individual’s commitment is to that mission,” he said. “It’s a critical mission.”
Comments