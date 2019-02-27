Proposal to overhaul state’s K-12 schools system moves to SC House floor for debate

S.C. House Speaker Jay Lucas’ proposal to overhaul the state’s K-12 schools system now heads to the House floor for debate next week.

In a 15-1 vote, the House Education and Public Works Committee adopted an amended version of the Darlington Republican’s proposal that now includes a provision to let certain small, rural school districts avoid consolidation. However, much to some legislators’ hope, the bill does not delete the creation of a new advisory panel to study education issues, from birth through college.

State Rep. Wendy Brawley, D-Richland, voted against the bill.

Referring to House Bill 3759 as one of the “most important pieces of legislation” to come across the committee’s desk, chair Rep. Rita Allison, R-Spartanburg, lauded the proposal as an opportunity to “really move education forward” in the state of South Carolina.

“For the first time in many years, winds all seem to be blowing in the same direction,” Allison said Wednesday.

Wednesday, House members attempted to tweak the bill, some hoping to curry favor with the state’s public-school teachers who worry the bill will not fix the state’s teacher shortage or eliminate clutter they say takes up classroom learning for students.

Many of those proposals failed. Out of 13 amendments debated Wednesday, only five were adopted.

Those successful included a measure by state Rep. Bill Taylor, R-Aiken, to make local school boards more transparent. Another threw the state’s school districts with less than 1,000 students a lifeline, giving those districts an opportunity to avoid consolidation.

“Our overall goal is to make sure our children are educated and come out ready for jobs,” said state Rep. Tim McGinnis, R-Horry, who proposed the change. “If a district is already accomplishing that ... it could be kind of a punitive measure to force them to consolidate.”

Meanwhile, the Senate Education K-12 subcommittee decided against making immediate changes Wednesday to its companion bill, S. 419.

Instead, senators agreed to debate changes next week that likely are to include deleting a provision to create the “Zero to Twenty” advisory committee, whose opponents argue would add another layer of bureaucracy.

Senate Education Committee chairman Greg Hembree, R-Horry, also proposed deleting most of the “Students Bill of Rights” insert from the bill, agreeing with sentiment that it struck as “feel-good language,” and would not add substantial changes to a students’ learning.

With those changes, state Sen. Vincent Sheheen, D-Kershaw, said Wednesday he will propose amending the Senate bill to eliminate three science and social studies state-mandated tests and cover the costs of any Read to Succeed courses required for teachers.

“To remove a little clutter from the classroom,” Sheheen said in a separate hearing Wednesday.

“That’s the goal.”