State House Republicans can keep records secret from public, SC judge rules

A South Carolina judge has denied a request by The State Newspaper and other S.C. media organizations to make public financial records of S.C. House Republicans.
Fifth Circuit Court Judge Robert Hood ruled the legislative caucus — made up of 79 Republicans, almost two-thirds of the 124-member House — is not a “public body” subject to the state’s Freedom of Information Act.
The State and other S.C. media sued for caucus records handed over to State Law Enforcement Division investigators related to a State House public corruption probe.
The media group argued the caucus’ records and meetings — now closed — should be open to the public, since it gets the use of office and meeting space, paid for by taxpayers, for free.
The caucus utilizes an office in the Blatt Building on the State House grounds, worth about $5,000 a year.
Jay Bender, an attorney for the media group, argued just as the S.C. Supreme Court decided in 1991 once-secret records of a University of South Carolina foundation were public, as it received millions of dollars in public funds, so, too, should caucus records be public.
Hood, however, ruled the 1991 decision does not apply as the caucus received only a small non-monetary subsidy from taxpayers for use of office and meeting space.
The caucus’ operating funds, other than annual membership dues, are raised through private donations. And the caucus does not receive, spend or manage public dollars, Hood wrote.
“I conclude that the indirect financial benefit received by legislative caucuses through the use of office space and equipment in the Blatt Building does not transform (the caucus) into a public body,” Hood wrote.
Hood also concluded the state’s open-records law says only citizens can file an Freedom of Information lawsuit, and that the media organizations seeking to open caucus records are corporations, not people.
“I’m disappointed in the outcome,” Bender said. “I’m even more disappointed that an organization that has had so many members convicted for criminal activity relating to it would not want to make itself open to the public to restore confidence, or enhance confidence, in members of the General Assembly. Of course, it might be secrecy serves their purposes.”
He said Monday he planned to file a motion asking Hood restrict his order to whether media organizations have standing to sue.
Depending on the outcome, a decision will be made by the plaintiffs whether to appeal, Bender said.
The suit was brought by The State Media Co., The Post and Courier Inc., the Associated Press, the S.C. Press Association, the S.C. Broadcasters Association and Gannett GP Media, which owns the Greenville News.
“It’s all part of improving transparency in state government, and this is a blow to that effort,” Bill Rogers, executive director of the S.C. Press Association, said.
House Majority Leader Gary Simrill, R-York, thanked the court for “its thorough ruling.”
“The order confirms that the caucus complied with South Carolina law,” Simrill responded in a text message to The State. “We hope the well-reasoned order ... ends the debate on this issue.”
