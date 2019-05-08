SC Senate voted to keep governor’s ally out of a job. McMaster gave it to him anyway

S.C. Department on Aging Interim Director Stephen Morris testifies before a Senate panel screening his confirmation on Wednesday, April 17, 2019.

Republican Gov. Henry McMaster says Steve Morris, his pick to lead the state’s Department on Aging, can continue running the agency indefinitely, despite the Senate overwhelmingly rejecting the governor’s lifelong friend for the post last week.

Exploring their options for forcing Morris to step down, the GOP-controlled Senate retaliated Tuesday, hijacking a bill of great importance to McMaster by attaching a proposal aimed at curbing the governor’s authority to appoint nominees to run high-level state agencies and keep them there without the Senate’s consent.

The main target? A bill that would offer about $115 million in tax breaks to entice the Carolina Panthers to move the NFL football team’s headquarters and practice facilities across the N.C. border and into Rock Hill. McMaster has been that bill’s biggest supporter.

The Senate attached that same proposal to more than 20 others bills, seeking to send a message to the governor.

“I respect that the governor should have his choice in who his cabinet members should be,” state Katrina Shealy, R-Lexington, who worked with Senate Majority Leader Shane Massey, R-Edgefield, to file the proposals limiting the governor’s power Tuesday, said Monday. “(But) we’re just not going to let this sit by and nothing be said.”

Morris, who has been the Aging agency’s acting director since December, was denied the job last month by a 41-2 Senate vote, after lawmakers said he was unqualified for the job. Morris also faced and denied accusations of racism from at least one employee and a former Richland County Council colleague.

Driving the senators’ anger Tuesday was a letter McMaster sent to Morris last week, directing him to remain the agency’s acting director until a new director is appointed and confirmed by the Senate. That could take at least another year.

The Senate’s actions Tuesday set up a legislative battle with McMaster.

By tacking their amendment onto every bill that comes through the Senate, Massey and Shealy are putting pressure on the state House by indicating senators won’t let House bills become law until the House agrees to limit McMaster’s power.

The governor’s spokesman Brian Symmes called the Senate’s actions Tuesday “certainly disappointing.”

“The General Assembly should use the final three days of session to address legislation dealing with education reform, economic development, and regulation relief — the issues that are important to South Carolinians,” Symmes said. “South Carolinians couldn’t care less whether the governor or the Senate believes they are in control of interim appointments during a sine die recess period.”

Senators say they have to change state law limiting McMaster’s appointment powers after the S.C. Supreme Court allowed the governor to unilaterally appoint former S.C. Attorney General Charlie Condon as the board chairman of the state-owned Santee Cooper even though the Senate did not confirm him for the job.

That set a dangerous precedent in which the governor can get around or ignore Senate votes on his nominees, senators say.

McMaster withdrew Condon’s nomination Monday after the Senate Judiciary Committee voted 19-4 to reject his nomination.

House Speaker Jay Lucas, R-Darlington, knocked senators Tuesday from the floor, saying his colleagues were dealing with issues that affect South Carolinians, not playing “Romper Room,” referring to the former children’s television series.

“They need to talk to the governor and settle their differences with him and not put us in the middle of it.”