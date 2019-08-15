SC Attorney General sues opioid distributors

By the numbers: The opioid crisis in America Opioid addiction is a fast-growing problem in Missouri and across the country. Here is a look at some alarming statistics. Source: U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Opioid addiction is a fast-growing problem in Missouri and across the country. Here is a look at some alarming statistics. Source: U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

The South Carolina Attorney General’s office filed a lawsuit Thursday against major opioid manufacturing companies, hoping to bar the companies from selling the pain pills in the state using the practices they currently employ, according to a statement from the office.

“This lawsuit seeks to hold these companies responsible for their part in the opioid crisis,” Attorney General Alan Wilson said. “These distributors flooded the State with dangerously addictive drugs, devastating families across South Carolina.”

The lawsuit — filed against pharmaceutical shipment companies Cardinal, McKesson and AmerisourceBergen — is in response to the ever-growing opioid crisis, which has led to a severe increase in the number of overdoses and deaths in South Carolina in recent years, according to data from the Attorney General’s Office.

Wilson’s lawsuit is an attempt to hold the companies accountable for “their role in fueling the (opioid) epidemic,” according to the statement.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The State content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

According to Wilson’s office, the companies violated the S.C. Unfair Trade Practices Act and were a public nuisance. Wilson is also asking a judge to issue an injunction to keep the companies from using the same practices they have in the past to sell their products in South Carolina.

Wilson sited Charleston County’s prolific distribution rate of pain pills between 2006 and 2012, which was revealed last month by a Washington Post investigation. He added that in 2017, about 300 million opioid pills were dispensed in the state.

The companies named in the lawsuit failed to stop the massive amount of pills from coming to the state, the Attorney General’s Office alleges. Wilson argued that “these companies knew or should have known that the pills they were distributing were not being used for legitimate purposes.”

“While we recognize that many South Carolinians have a legitimate need for opioid treatments, these companies did far more than merely distribute a legal product,” Wilson said, according to the statement. “Their failure to report and stop suspicious shipments of opioids into South Carolina resulted in tragic consequences to our communities.”

Specifically, the companies did not notify law enforcement officials before shipping “suspicious” orders and failed to review new customers.

This isn’t the first time Wilson, a Republican serving his third term, has tried to take on pharmaceutical companies. Exactly two years ago, the Attorney General’s Office filed a similar lawsuit against Purdue Pharma L.P., Purdue Pharma Inc. and the Purdue Frederick Company.

The lawsuit has survived an attempt at dismissal, and is currently in the discovery phase. As of August, it was scheduled for trial in March 2020, Attorney General’s Office spokesman Robert Kittle said.

Wilson has also taken part in a multi-state investigation into several companies that sell opioids.