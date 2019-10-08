Graham opens door for Giuliani to talk about Bidens, Ukrainian ‘corruption’ in Senate

SHARE COPY LINK

After breaking with ally President Donald Trump Monday on issues involving Turkey, U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham is now calling for the Senate to investigate the president’s personal lawyer’s claims into corruption in Ukraine involving the Biden family.

Graham tweeted Tuesday morning that he would be offering former New York City mayor and Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani a chance to testify about his allegations of corruption in front of the Senate Judiciary Committee, which is chaired by the South Carolina Republican.

“Given the House of Representatives’ behavior, it is time for the Senate to inquire about corruption and other improprieties involving Ukraine,” Graham tweeted.

In the wake of allegations that Trump asked the Ukrainian President to investigate the family of former Vice President Joe Biden, Giuliani has made several unsubstantiated allegations that while in office, Biden pushed for a Ukrainian prosecutor to be fired in order to end an investigation into company Bursima. Hunter Biden served on the board of Bursima.

After details of the call between Trump and his Ukrainian counterpart were brought to light by a whistle blower, House Democrats launched an impeachment inquiry into the president’s conduct.

Giuliani himself has been at the center of the conflict. The former mayor is accused of putting pressure on Ukrainian officials to investigate the Bidens and seeking damaging information on Trump’s Democratic opponents in the country.

During his call with the Ukrainian president, Trump asked his counterpart to discuss the investigation into the Bidens with Giuliani, according to a transcript released by the White House. The whistle blower’s report alleges that Giuliani traveled to Spain to meet with Ukraine government officials in August, shortly after the call.

The whistle blower’s report also states that Giuliani reached out to several other advisors to the Ukrainian president privately.

U.S. Sen. Kamala Harris, a 2020 hopeful who is on the Senate Judiciary Committee, welcomed Graham’s invitation.

“Good. I have questions,” Harris tweeted.