SC’s Jim Clyburn laughs off taking position in President-elect Biden’s administration

South Carolina’s U.S. Rep. Jim Clyburn said Friday that is “absolutely not” interested in joining President-elect Joe Biden’s administration when asked on MSNBC whether he was eyeing a particular position.

“The Washington job I want, I’m sitting in it,” said Clyburn, who reiterated he has “no interest in the White House and in the Cabinet” after he was reelected House majority whip, a job he has held on and off over the last 13 years.

South Carolinians have traditionally held positions in past presidential administrations as presidential campaigns often reward people who helped propel them to a win.

In Clyburn’s case, the Columbia Democrat is credited to helping push Biden across the finish line on Nov. 3.

Early this year, Biden performed poorly in the Iowa caucus and New Hampshire primary, and he was lagging in national polls ahead of South Carolina’s Feb. 29 Democratic presidential primary. But with Clyburn’s expected endorsement for Biden days ahead of the primary, the former vice president went on to handily win every single county in the state.

Though Clyburn may not be vying for a job in the administration, his daughter, Mignon Clyburn, now serves on Biden’s transition team helping to examine the Federal Communications Commission. Mignon served on the commission’s board from 2009 to 2018, and became the first woman to chair the board.