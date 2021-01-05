SC Gov. Henry McMaster feels ‘like Superman’ after COVID-19 recovery

South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster, 73, said he feels “like Superman,” days after coming out of isolation after he and his wife contracted COVID-19.

Talking to reporters Tuesday, McMaster said his wife, Peggy McMaster, was feeling better as well.

“I got just a little tired for a few days,” said McMaster, who reported experiencing mild symptoms including a cough and fatigue.

Peggy McMaster, 73, was asymptomatic, McMaster said.

“She’s just fine and little Mac (their dog) is fine,” the governor joked.

McMaster tested positive for the virus Dec. 22, just days after his wife. The pair entered isolation on Dec. 18 after the first lady’s diagnosis and reemerged last Thursday. Tuesday marked McMaster’s first public event since being diagnosed.

While it’s impossible to pinpoint exactly where McMaster contracted the virus, he and Peggy McMaster made a number of public trips prior to their diagnosis, including to a White House Christmas Party on Dec. 14 and a Sunday church service in Taylors, where the governor appeared without a mask in a picture he posted on social media.