SC Gov. McMaster orders flags flown at half-staff for Capitol police deaths after riot

South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster ordered Monday that flags across the state fly at half-staff in honor of two U.S. Capitol Police officers who died after rioters took over the Capitol building last Wednesday.

The governor’s order stretches through late afternoon on Wednesday.

In a tweet, the Governor’s Office called it “a sign of respect for the service and sacrifice of the United States Capitol Police Officers” who died after the breach.

The President of the United States has issued a proclamation to display the flags at half-staff immediately until sunset on January 13, 2021 as a sign of respect for the service and sacrifice of United States Capitol Police Officers Brian D. Sicknick and Howard Liebengood, (1/2) — SC Governor Press (@scgovernorpress) January 11, 2021

Capitol Police officers Brian Sicknick and Howard “Howie” Liebengood died after a pro-Trump mob turned violent and stormed the Capitol Wednesday, sending the building into lockdown and members of Congress and staff to barricade themselves in offices.

Capitol Police said Sicknick died Thursday night from injuries he sustained while battling rioters. Liebengood’s cause of death was not listed, but the Washington Post reported he died by suicide in the days after engaging with the mob.

President Donald Trump did not issue a proclamation to lower the flags until Sunday after Republicans and Democrats criticized him for refusing to lower the flags immediately after Sicknick’s death was announced Thursday.

BEHIND OUR REPORTING Why did we report on suicide? Discussion of suicide can be difficult, especially for people who may already be thinking of harming themselves. As a general practice, The State does not report on suicides unless they involve prominent individuals or occur in public places. In the case of this story, we felt the incident warranted fact-based reporting accessible to members of our community. The State generally does not identify individuals who die by suicide unless it is a public figure. The State maintains rigorous standards when reporting on public health issues like suicide. If you or someone you know needs help, call the National Suicide Prevention Hotline 24 hours a day at 1-800-273-8255.