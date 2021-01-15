Threats of inauguration protests drive SC lawmakers away from State House next week

As federal law enforcement warn of possible armed demonstrations at state capitol buildings across the country through Inauguration Day, South Carolina lawmakers have opted to stay away from the State House until after Joe Biden is sworn-in as president.

Legislators usually meet in Columbia during the legislative session at the State House complex on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays.

Because of possible security concerns through the inauguration on Wednesday, senators are scheduled to return to Columbia on Thursday, Jan. 21.

House members are scheduled to hold mostly virtual meetings next week, and are not expected to return to the state capitol building until Tuesday, Jan. 26.

Speaker Jay Lucas added if House members came back next week, they would be in committee meetings anyway rather than handling business on the House floor.

House budget writers have been meeting virtually already in recent weeks preparing for budget discussions.

“We’re going to try and do this. I think it will be a good learning tool for the committees that haven’t done it yet,” Lucas said on the House floor on Thursday. “I think it will let Ways and Means meet and get ahead of the budget instead of behind of the budget.”

“We’ll monitor various situations and if that changes, that will give me the latitude to change that date,” Lucas added without specifying any particular situation.

The FBI had warned all 50 states of possible armed protests at state capitol buildings starting this weekend through Wednesday. The planned protests follow the Jan. 6 riot when a mob stormed the U.S. Capitol, delaying the certification of Biden’s victory in the Electoral College. The riot left five people dead.

“Safety is always our first priority,” Senate President Harvey Peeler wrote in a memo to senators.

Peeler added the Senate office building will be closed through Wednesday, and staff should work from home.

“This decision was based on the advice of federal and state law enforcement officials,” Peeler wrote.