SC’s Nancy Mace named to GOP leadership committee aimed at winning majority in 2022

South Carolina freshman U.S. Rep. Nancy Mace was named Thursday to a national GOP leadership team working to help House Republicans regain the majority in the 2022 election.

Mace, of Daniel Island, was chosen to serve as a vice chair on the National Republican Congressional Committee for the 2022 cycle, according to a NRCC statement. She will represent the current freshman class of GOP lawmakers.

“Excited to be a part of this winning @NRCC team with (NRCC Chairman) @TomEmmer and co.,” Mace tweeted Thursday.

Republicans lost the majority in the House in 2018, when a wave of Democrats were elected to the chamber in the first major election since President Donald Trump’s 2016 victory. That included now former U.S. Rep. Joe Cunningham, who became the first Democrat to win the Lowcountry seat since the 1980s. Though Democrats still hold a majority in the House, Republicans flipped a dozen House seats back in their favor last year, narrowing the gap in the House to 211 Republicans to 221 Democrats.

The appointment is the latest example of Mace’s star rising within the Republican party.

Often seen on TV pushing GOP points, Mace’s first speech in Congress was during Trump’s second impeachment, when she derided Democrats for not holding any hearings ahead of the vote. She also has caught attention for her recent sparring with Democratic Rep. Alexandria Occasio-Cortez on social media over the Democrat’s recounting of the Jan. 6 riots at the Capitol.

Before her election, Mace joined other Republican candidates to form the “conservative squad,” a reaction to a group of female Democratic House members known for their progressive policies often criticized by Republicans.