Judge’s ruling freezing SC’s new abortion law attacks those who politicize courts

A federal judge ruled Friday that a strict anti-abortion law passed last month by the S.C. General Assembly cannot take effect for the foreseeable future.

The ruling by U.S. District Judge Mary Lewis also criticized court arguments made earlier this month to her by state lawyers that a newly-constituted U.S. Supreme Court with a conservative majority is now ready to strike down nearly 50 years of court decisions that permit abortions until a fetus can live outside the womb.

“We judges are not politicians in robes. Or, as Supreme Court Chief Justice Roberts said: ‘We do not have Obama judges or Trump judges, Bush judges or Clinton judges. What we have is an extraordinary group of dedicated judges doing their level best to do equal right to those appearing before them,’” Lewis wrote.

Lewis’ injunction effectively prohibits the new law from going into effect until all appeals in the case are played out, including those appeals to the U.S. Supreme Court — a process that could take months or years, said Malissa Burnette, an attorney for Planned Parenthood South Atlantic, one of the plaintiffs which sought the injunction.

Judge Lewis has previously issued two temporary restraining orders to block the new law while parties to a lawsuit filed by Planned Parenthood South Atlantic filed briefs in the case. The last of those orders was to expire today (Friday).

Calling South Carolina’s new law “unconstitutional,” Lewis wrote, “This case does not present a close call. In fact, based on the law, the Court is unable to fathom how another court could decide this issue differently than how this Court has decided it.”

Lewis’ ruling said the state’s new “fetal heartbeat” abortion ban, which critics say would prohibit nearly all abortions in the state were it to take effect, is unconstitutional because it conflicts with nearly 50 years of U.S. Supreme Court decisions that allow abortions until the embryo is viable outside the womb, or until 24 weeks into a pregnancy.

Nearly all abortions in South Carolina take place in the first 12 weeks of a pregnancy, according to the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control.

The new law would have blocked abortions as early as six weeks into a pregnancy, a time when many women don’t even know they are pregnant, critics said.

In a court hearing earlier this month before Judge Lewis, a lawyer for State Attorney General Alan Wilson told the judge that although South Carolina’s new abortion ban law may have been considered unconstitutional in the past, the new conservative justices on the U.S. Supreme Court may constitute a new majority that would find South Carolina’s new law constitutional.

In her 22-page ruling, Lewis wrote a blistering critique aimed at the argument that just because the justices on the Supreme Court might change, past rulings on abortion would be overturned.

“Such a suggestion is misinformed at best, and highly offensive at worst,” Lewis wrote.

Lewis also cited testimony by U.S. Supreme Court Associate Justice Brett Kavanaugh, one of the three new conservative justices appointed by former President Trump, in which Kavanaugh indicated he would respect precedent when it came to abortion rights cases.

The suggestion that the Supreme Court will change its previous decisions in abortion cases supposes that “the three justices most recently appointed to the Supreme Court are secretly scheming to overturn both Roe v. Wade and Planned Parenthood v. Casey because they are personally opposed to abortion,” Lewis wrote, adding that she “easily rejects such a notion.”

Law libraries are full of opinions affirming a woman’s right to an abortion, even though they were written by judges who “were and are personally fiercely opposed to woman having such a right. Those judges’ and justices’ individual opinions on the matter was and is immaterial to their rulings. And, that is as it should be,” Lewis wrote.

Planned Parenthood South Carolina and the Greenville Women’s Clinic, the state’s two main abortion providers, filed suit against State Attorney General Alan Wilson in late February to stop the new law from going into effect.

Also filing briefs opposing the plaintiffs were Gov. Henry McMaster and House Speaker Jay Lucas, R-Darlington.

This story is developing and will be updated.