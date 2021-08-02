Clyburn wants COVID eviction moratorium extended, asks why SC hasn’t distributed rental aid

House Majority Whip Jim Clyburn called on the Biden administration Monday to extend the eviction moratorium and questioned why South Carolina has not distributed federal rental aid to those in need.

In a call with reporters, Clyburn said though the U.S. Supreme Court has indicated the administration could not extend an eviction moratorium, which expired on Saturday, put in because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the president should still go forward.

“I know what the Supreme Court has said, but my position is simply this: take the administrative action that needs to be taken,” Clyburn said. “I would much rather the next four or five years be spent with them stopping the Biden administration than for us to spend the next four or five years trying to litigate to get it done. Let them litigate to get it undone.”

On the call, Clyburn also expressed frustration that South Carolina has moved too slow doling out its share of $500 million in rental assistance, saying almost none has been distributed.

“It makes no sense to me that here in South Carolina we’re sitting on $500 million, and people are about to have their furniture put out on the streets,” Clyburn said. “People are going to have to start all over and they can go live in a shelter and then run the risk of getting COVID-19 and spreading it throughout the community. This is not a good look for any state, and really not a good look for my home state.”

South Carolina’s Housing Authority has said documentation requirements have led to delays, but the agency recently made changes to make it easier to apply for the assistance. The agency also has used multiple mediums to promote the assistance for people to apply, such as emails, texts, TV and radio advertising, social media, the Charleston Post and Courier reported.

The Housing Authority also has said if tenants are forced out of their rental units, the money can be used to cover emergency housing, such as staying at a hotel, moving costs or security deposits for a new apartment.

Facing pressure, the White House is pushing states and localities to take steps to stop evictions.

The White House Monday called on states and localities to extend or put in place evictions moratoriums for at the least the next two months and for local courts to pause eviction proceedings until tenants and landlords can first seek to access emergency rental assistance.

Last week, Gov. Henry McMaster told reporters an extension would not come in South Carolina.

“Those moratoriums have been in effect for many months now. We are looking for people to go to work, we have thousands of jobs and employers that have jobs for people. We have training (for) anyone who wants to take these jobs. It’s time for all of us to get back to work. That is the way to go forward for us to be working,” McMaster said. “At some point these emergency measures must end and they’ve ended in South Carolina.”

Reporter Rebecca Liebson contributed to this article.