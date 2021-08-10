Anderson man becomes 8th South Carolinian charged in Jan. 6 Capitol riot

The federal government has charged an eighth South Carolinian linked to the Jan. 6 Capitol riot.

Derek Cooper Gunby, 41, of Anderson, was arraigned Tuesday morning in Greenville at the downtown federal courthouse. His charges include violent entry and disorderly conduct.

Gunby was released on $25,000 unsecured bond.

More than 535 people from nearly all 50 states are facing charges arising from the Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol, where a pro-Trump mob broke through police ranks and stormed into the building and the U.S. House and Senate chambers as Congress was set to confirm Electoral College votes marking now-President Joe Biden the winner.

At least seven fatalities were linked to the attack, including protesters and a police officer, and some 140 police officers were injured, according to official and news accounts.

The Buzz on SC Politics Go beyond the headlines and get insights from The State’s politics team in this weekly newsletter. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Before Gunby’s Tuesday arraignment, eight South Carolinians had been linked to the Jan. 6 Capitol riot. Of those, seven have been formally charged with crimes in connection with the riot and one has said in court documents he will plead guilty.

FBI documents have accused Jimmy Giannakos, 47, of Lexington County, with being at the riot, but he has yet to be charged with any offenses stemming the riot. In June, Giannakos was sentenced to 28 months in federal prison for threatening a former federal prosecutor for statements she made about a leader of the Proud Boys, an extremist group some of whose members have been charged in the riot.

Earlier this month, Andrew Hatley, agreed to plead guilty to some of the charges against him in connection with the riot. Hatley was initially charged with “uttering threatening, or abusive language, or engag(ing) in disorderly or disruptive conduct, at any place in the Grounds or in any of the Capitol Buildings with the intent to impede, disrupt, or disturb the orderly conduct of a session of Congress or either House of Congress.” Hatley’s plea hearing is scheduled for Sept. 14.

In July, a Hanahan couple, John Getsinger Jr. and Stacie Hargis-Getsinger, of Hanahan, were arraigned Tuesday afternoon in Charleston before U.S. Magistrate Judge Mary Gordon Baker in a initial proceeding where they were presented with the charges against them.

The four other South Carolinians facing charges in the Capitol riot and against whom charges are pending are:

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER

▪ Elias Irizarry, 19, a freshman at the Citadel military college in Charleston.

▪ Elliott Bishai, 20, a York County man planning to enter the U.S. Army in the next few months.

▪ William Norwood III, of Greer, who is charged with knowingly entering or remaining in a restricted building without lawful authority, violent and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds, obstruction of justice and theft of government property.

▪ Nicholas Languerand, 26, of Little River, is charged with assaulting an officer using a deadly weapon, according to a review of charging documents.

This is a developing story. It will be updated.

Reporter Emily Bohatch contributed to this report.