Biden should resign over Afghanistan, says congressman representing parts of Columbia

A congressman who represents a portion of Columbia has joined the calls for President Joe Biden to resign from office over his efforts to withdraw troops from Afghanistan.

U.S. Rep. Joe Wilson, R-Springdale, criticized Biden for leaving American allies in Afghanistan as his administration worked to remove all U.S. soldiers from the Middle Eastern country by Aug. 31.

“And on this day, a deadline established by the Taliban, the United States of America left hundreds of Americans and thousands of allies to face a murderous fate,” Wilson said in a statement Tuesday afternoon. “As a Member of Congress who has traveled with Joe Biden to Iraq and Germany, I believe he knows this is catastrophic.”

Wilson called Biden’s withdrawal efforts a “failure of leadership,” and called for the president as well as Vice President Kamala Harris to resign, a scenario that would allow Speaker Nancy Pelosi to become president. He also called for Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan to be fired.

“When this withdrawal results in an attack at home and the murder of American families, it is clear that the current government will not be able to respond responsibly,” Wilson said. “This is not peace in our time. The Global War on Terrorism is not over; instead, it has moved from Afghanistan to every neighborhood across America.”

Wilson is the latest Republican from South Carolina to call for Biden’s removal or resignation.

Last week, U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-Seneca, said Biden should be impeached, calling the removal of troops before all U.S. allies had been evacuated from Afghanistan, “the most dishonorable thing the commander-in-chief has done maybe in modern times.”

Days later, U.S. Rep. Jeff Duncan, R-Laurens, signed on to articles of impeachment for “dereliction of duty.”

It’s highly unlikely that Biden will be impeached because Democrats control the House.