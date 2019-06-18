Elections
Bernie Sanders’ campaign plans bash, college stop during South Carolina trip
Meet the Candidate: Bernie Sanders
Presidential hopeful Sen. Bernie Sanders will be making a swing across the Palmetto State as he stops in South Carolina to attend the state’s Democratic Party Convention this weekend, according to campaign officials.
The Vermont Independent and Democratic Socialist will kick off the weekend by attending U.S. Rep. Jim Clyburns “world famous” fish fry on Friday afternoon.
Saturday, he is one of 19 presidential hopefuls scheduled to speak at the Democratic Party Convention, and one of 11 scheduled for a forum hosted by Planned Parenthood.
After the convention, Sanders will stay at the Columbia Convention Center to host a “Backyard Bash with Bernie,” which is open to the public.
Sunday, Sanders will be attending a church service at XXXXXXX. Later that day, he will travel to Rock Hill for a town hall at Clinton College, which will begin at 3 p.m.
Comments