Presidential hopeful Elizabeth Warren returns to South Carolina

U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren speaks at Columbia College U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren speaks to a crowd inside the Godbold Center during an organizing event for her 2020 campaign at Columbia College Wednesday Jan. 23, 2019, in Columbia, SC. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren speaks to a crowd inside the Godbold Center during an organizing event for her 2020 campaign at Columbia College Wednesday Jan. 23, 2019, in Columbia, SC.

U.S. senator and 2020 presidential hopeful Elizabeth Warren will be making her seventh trip to South Carolina this week, according to a statement from her campaign.

The former Harvard professor and Massachusetts Democrat will be holding a town hall in Aiken Saturday.

The event will kick off at 5:45 p.m., but doors will open at 4:45 p.m. at the University of South Carolina’s Aiken campus. The town hall will be held at the Business and Education Building’s gymnasium.

The event will be free and open to the public.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The State content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Listen to our daily briefing: