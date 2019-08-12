Presidential hopeful Elizabeth Warren returns to South Carolina

U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren speaks at Columbia College
COLUMBIA, S.C.
U.S. senator and 2020 presidential hopeful Elizabeth Warren will be making her seventh trip to South Carolina this week, according to a statement from her campaign.
The former Harvard professor and Massachusetts Democrat will be holding a town hall in Aiken Saturday.
The event will kick off at 5:45 p.m., but doors will open at 4:45 p.m. at the University of South Carolina’s Aiken campus. The town hall will be held at the Business and Education Building’s gymnasium.
